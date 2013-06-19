Microsoft talked with Nokia about buying devices unit-report

SEATTLE, June 19 Microsoft Corp
recently talked with Nokia about buying the Finnish
phone maker's devices unit, but the discussions faltered and are
not likely to be revived, the Wall Street Journal reported
Wednesday in its online edition.
The Journal reported that "advanced discussions" on a deal
happened as recently as this month, according to unnamed sources
it said were familiar with the matter. Microsoft rejected a deal
because of price and Nokia's loss of market share to rising
Asian competitors, the report said.
Representatives of both companies declined comment.
Nokia's smartphones exclusively use Microsoft Windows Phone
software, under a deal the two companies struck two years ago.