RPT-Nokia shareholders expected to approve Microsoft deal

By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI Nov 19 Nokia shareholders
are expected to approve the sale of its mobile phone business to
Microsoft on Tuesday, with the deal's financial
benefits likely to outweigh resistance from a minority of
investors upset over the sale of a Finnish national icon.
Nokia agreed in September to sell its devices and services
business and license its patents to Microsoft for 5.44 billion
euros ($7.36 billion) after failing to recover from a late start
in smartphones.
The sale, which is expected to close in the first quarter of
next year after regulatory approvals, is set to boost Nokia's
net cash position to nearly 8 billion euros from around 2
billion in the third quarter and allow it to return cash to
shareholders, possibly through a special dividend.
Without the loss-making handset business, the remaining
company will earn over 90 percent of sales from telecom
equipment unit Nokia Services and Networks (NSN) and will also
include a navigation software business and a trove of patents.
Since the Microsoft deal was announced, Nokia shares have
doubled, closing at 6.00 euros on Monday.
Last year, they fell as far as 1.33 euros, a level not seen
since 1994, on worries the mobile phone business would burn
through cash before it could ever catch up with rivals such as
Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.
Billionaire and activist investor Daniel Loeb said in
October that he had taken a position in Nokia and that he
expects a "meaningful portion of the excess" cash from the
Microsoft deal to be returned to investors.
While approval from shareholders is considered a done deal,
Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) in
Helsinki's Ice Hall arena, will also be a chance for some
shareholders to vent their dissatisfaction.
The sale of the mobile phones business, Finland's biggest
brand and at one point worth 4 percent of national GDP, came as
a shock to many Finns. The company's success helped to transform
Finland from a backwater economy in the shadow of the Soviet
Union into a high-tech powerhouse.
At Nokia's last regular shareholders' meeting, many
shareholders took to the microphone to question CEO Stephen
Elop's strategy, particularly his 2011 decision to adopt
Microsoft's Windows Phone software over Nokia's own Symbian or
Google's widely popular Android operating system.
Elop stepped down when he announced the agreement with
Microsoft, his former employer, and is due to return to the
Redmond, Washington company when the deal closes.
Finnish tabloids have called him a "Trojan horse", although
most analysts have been sympathetic, saying there were few good
options for the company by the time he was hired in late 2010.
One Finnish businessman and former Nokia manager had set up
a group called Nokita, translated as "bet higher" in Finnish, in
an attempt to outbid Microsoft. He said on Monday that he failed
to find enough investors.
"Of course there was a bit of a patriotic idea behind my
plan, but there was also the calculation," said Juhani Parda,
who believed Nokia's devices business could be worth around 23
billion euros in three years by adopting Android in addition to
Windows Phone. "I think 5.44 billion is definitely good for
Microsoft. I'm not sure it's the best deal for shareholders."