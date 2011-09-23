Nokia more confident on Windows Phone this year

BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
HELSINKI, Sept 23 Nokia , the world's largest phone maker by volume, said on Friday it was increasingly confident its first Windows Phone would reach consumers this year.
"As we stated previously, we have increased confidence we will ship our first Windows Phone product this year," said Nokia spokesman Doug Dawson.
Nokia is in the midst of changing its smartphone software platform to Microsoft's Windows Phone from its own Symbian.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki)
