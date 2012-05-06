DEALTALK-Nokia's woes might call for Microsoft aid

* Microsoft more likely to provide liquidity for Nokia than
buy it
* Nokia still too expensive, volatile for private equity
By Victoria Howley
LONDON, May 6 Addressing Nokia Oyj
employees in January 2011, Chief Executive Stephen Elop - at
that point only four months into the job - dramatised the
company's predicament by comparing it to standing on a burning
platform.
Nearly a year and a half on, and with Nokia's Lumia mobile
phone range failing so far to revive sales, its position still
looks frail. Its shares have lost 90 percent in five years and
its debt is rated junk by two of the three major ratings
agencies.
Might Microsoft Corp, Elop's former employer and
whose software Lumia is based on, have to step in to help Nokia
out, seeing the Finnish company as a valuable point of entry
into the cellphone market?
Analysts have attributed Nokia's decline in large part to
its late response to Apple Inc, whose iPhone redefined
the smartphone market in 2007, and some see a marriage with
Microsoft as possibly a last chance to turn the group around.
For Microsoft the relationship is important, because Nokia
was its first major break into the smartphone market after a
decade of heavy investment. During that period other cellphone
makers either chose to use their own software - as did Apple -
or favoured Google Inc's Android.
"If Nokia ends up in financial difficulties I believe the
helping hand would be there," said Sami Sarkamies, an analyst at
Nordea.
Nokia and Microsoft declined to comment.
MORE SUPPORT
Microsoft is already paying Nokia $1 billion a year to use
its software on Lumia smartphones. And investment bankers
familiar with the technology sector said the support could
extend well beyond that amount, if Nokia's problems intensify.
"I don't see Microsoft owning Nokia, but it would definitely
provide financing to the tune of a couple of billion dollars,"
said one veteran technology banker.
Any Microsoft support for Nokia would be more likely to take
the form of an inter-company loan, or an equity stake, rather
than a full takeover, a second banker said.
Even though Microsoft has nearly $60 billion of cash on its
balance sheet, the company has traditionally steered clear of
the hardware business, because it does not want to compete with
the manufacturers that use its software.
Yet other priorities may override that consideration.
At the same time, some bankers said they thought Nokia,
which has a market value of 9.3 billion euros ($12.2 billion),
was an unlikely target for other cellphone manufacturers because
of its deep integration with Microsoft.
"I don't see it as a target for private equity either. It is
still too expensive and too volatile," said a third banker.
"You would have to be prepared to catch a falling knife."
With a full takeover of Nokia seeming unlikely, some bankers
and analysts were equally sceptical about asset spin offs as a
way for the company to raise some much-needed liquidity.
OTHER ASSETS
Nokia is in talks to sell its British luxury subsidiary
Vertu, which makes some of the world's most expensive mobile
phones, a source familiar with the company's strategy told
Reuters previously.
Yet Vertu is expected to generate only a few hundred million
euros if it is sold to private equity firm Permira. And bankers
said Goldman Sachs' mandate to sell the business did not extend
to any other Nokia assets.
"Banks are pitching ideas to them like they always do, but
I'm not aware of any other mandates to sell Nokia businesses or
any wider mandate to advise the company on options," the first
source said.
Nokia's other assets that could be of interest to potential
buyers include its intellectual property portfolio, which a
fourth banker described as "the best in the industry".
Yet Elop told the company's shareholders' meeting on May 3
he was not planning any wider patent sales. He also said he saw
the location and mapping business, built on the $8.1 billion
acquisition of U.S. firm Navteq, as a core asset the firm would
aim to keep, despite some expectations it could be sold.
The fourth banker said Microsoft was likely to urge Nokia
not to put its patents on the block in any case, because it
would not want them to fall into the hands of Google.
The only other asset of any size that Nokia could
potentially sell would be its half of Nokia Siemens Networks
(NSN).
Yet its parent companies Nokia and Siemens tried
to sell NSN last year to private equity, a process that
collapsed over price, and there seems no obvious reason why they
would be more successful now.
For Elop, there remain painful decisions to secure his
legacy as head of what once ranked as one of Europe's biggest
technology success stories.
"Elop was not hired as a boss for a burning platform," said
John Strand, founder and CEO of Danish consultancy Strand
Consult. "He put the platform on fire."