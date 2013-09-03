Nokia's grip on patents offers revenue potential after Microsoft deal

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Nokia may have
sold its handset business to Microsoft but by hanging
on to its valuable patent portfolio, the Finnish company can try
to boost royalties by sueing Android phone makers, or unload the
patents in a future deal.
Nokia, once the world's dominant handset maker, has failed
to close a yawning lead opened up by Apple and Samsung
in the highly competitive market for smartphones. It
will now concentrate on its networking equipment unit,
navigation business and technology patents.
Microsoft on Tuesday agreed to pay 3.79 billion euros ($5
billion) for Nokia's handset business, and another 1.65 billion
euros for a 10-year license to Nokia's patents, considered some
of the highest-quality patents in the mobile
space.
"This involves the right to, in effect, make use of Nokia's
inventions," Microsoft's general counsel, Brad Smith, said on
Tuesday. "It doesn't involve the transfer or ownership of the
patents itself."
Nokia has long been a savvy player in the intellectual
property market. It sued Apple in 2009 and then reached a
licensing deal with the iPhone maker. The terms were not
disclosed but the deal was believed to be worth hundreds of
millions of dollars to Nokia.
For Microsoft, taking a license to Nokia's patents - but not
buying them - serves a strategic objective as well. Microsoft
has already convinced about 20 Android manufacturers to pay
patent royalties, part of Microsoft's effort to raise the cost
of Google's mobile operating system.
Now, Nokia remains free to go after those Android
manufacturers for royalties as well.
"It wouldn't surprise me at all to see litigation filed by
Nokia in coming months," said one senior IP executive who has
dealt with both companies but did not want to be identified to
maintain those relationships.
Had Microsoft bought Nokia's patents outright, that pincer
movement against Android likely would have been foreclosed, the
executive said.
Nokia also gave Microsoft the option to convert the 10-year
license to a perpetual license, which Smith said Microsoft would
exercise.
Nokia representatives were not immediately available for
additional comment.
The market for high quality mobile patents, like Nokia's,
could be quite strong judging by past deals. Google, for
instance, paid $12.5 billion in 2011 for Motorola Mobility, a
transaction largely driven by the patent value.
"For Nokia to sell the business, and not sell the patents,
there must be something else cooking to recover value," said
Michael Pierantozzi, a partner at Lumen SV, an intellectual
property advisory firm.
Nokia could decide to try to sell its patent portfolio as a
whole if the company thought it could get a price approaching
the Motorola deal, Pierantozzi said, adding that Microsoft
likely was not willing to pay that much.
Nokia "probably just weren't getting the price they were
looking for," he said.