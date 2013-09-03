UPDATE 1-Nokia patent move may mean big payoff post Microsoft

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Nokia may have
sold its handset business to Microsoft Corp, but by
hanging on to its valuable patent portfolio, the Finnish company
could also get a big future payoff at the expense of Android
phone makers.
Microsoft agreed on Tuesday to pay 3.79 billion euros ($5
billion) for Nokia's handset business and another 1.65 billion
euros for a 10-year license for Nokia's patents, considered some
of the highest-quality patents in the mobile
market.
"This involves the right to, in effect, make use of Nokia's
inventions," Microsoft general counsel Brad Smith said on
Tuesday. "It doesn't involve the transfer or ownership of the
patents itself."
Until now, Nokia has not widely licensed many of its
patents, preferring instead to use them to protect its handset
business against competitors, Nokia spokesman Mark Durrant said
in an email to Reuters.
"Once we no longer have our own mobile devices business,
following the close of the (Microsoft) transaction, we would be
able to explore licensing some of those technologies," he added.
Once the world's dominant handset maker, Nokia has failed to
close a huge lead opened up by Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd in the highly competitive market
for smartphones. It will now concentrate on its networking
equipment unit, navigation business and technology patents.
The Finnish company has long been a savvy player in the
intellectual property market. It sued Apple in 2009 and then
reached a licensing deal with the iPhone maker. The terms were
not disclosed, but the deal was believed to be worth hundreds of
millions of dollars to Nokia.
For Microsoft, taking a license for Nokia's patents rather
than buying them serves a strategic objective as well. Microsoft
has already convinced about 20 Android manufacturers to pay
patent royalties as part of its effort to raise the cost of
Google Inc's mobile operating system.
Now, Nokia remains free to go after the same Android
manufacturers for royalties as well, although Nokia spokesman
Durrant did not reveal specific targets.
"It wouldn't surprise me at all to see litigation filed by
Nokia in coming months," said one senior IP executive who has
dealt with both companies, but did not want to be identified to
maintain those relationships.
Had Microsoft bought Nokia's patents outright, the pincer
movement against Android likely would have been precluded, the
executive said.
Nokia also gave Microsoft the option to convert the 10-year
agreement to a perpetual license, which Smith said Microsoft
would exercise.
The market for high quality mobile patents, such as Nokia's,
could be quite strong judging by past deals. Google, for
instance, paid $12.5 billion in 2011 for Motorola Mobility, a
transaction largely driven by the patent value.
"For Nokia to sell the business, and not sell the patents,
there must be something else cooking to recover value," said
Michael Pierantozzi, a partner at Lumen SV, an intellectual
property advisory firm.
Nokia could decide to try to sell its patent portfolio as a
whole if the company thought it could get a price approaching
the Motorola deal, Pierantozzi said, adding that Microsoft
likely was not willing to pay that much.
Nokia "probably just weren't getting the price they were
looking for," he added.