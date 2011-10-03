Nokia's NSN investment negative for credit-Moody's

Oct 3 U.S. ratings agency Moody's warned Nokia Oyj's capital injection into its joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks was negative to its credit rating.

"The capital injection ... is credit-negative for Nokia as it reduces cash balances at the parent level, which are key to its rating," Moody's said in a research note on Monday, while noting the company's cash cushion of 9.4 billion euros ($12.6 billion) remained substantial.

Moody's rating for bonds of Nokia are Baa2, two notches above junk, with the outlook still negative.

Nokia said last week it and joint venture partner Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) would both inject 500 million euros in to NSN to strengthen its financial position.

Moody's also said it expects Nokia to continue losing market share in its core mobile phone business, as a full transition to the Windows Phone software platform -- which Nokia announced in February -- would take until the second half of 2012.

Nokia has struggled with falling sales and profits after saying it would switch to Microsoft Corp's Windows-based software for its smartphones, but the first of its planned new models will reach the market only later this year.

Nokia shares, up 0.4 percent at 4.264 euros by 0944 GMT, have halved since it announced the Microsoft deal on worries the group will lose so much market share before the new phones come out that it might never make up lost ground. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)