Nokia sees network gear demand recovering

BARCELONA Feb 26 Nokia sees demand
for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover
this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev
Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with
telecom operators.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of the Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona, Suri announced a string of 4G and early
5G deals in Britain and the United States, that promise to help
its core network business return to sales growth in coming
years, he said.
The Finnish company had reached a "landmark", 3-year deal
with Telefonica to build higher speed 4.5G networks in London,
Suri said, adding that it had displaced a rival network supplier
there.
Nokia also announced that it was working with U.S. telecoms
carrier Verizon and semiconductor giant Intel to supply
equipment for pre-commmercial 5G services in U.S. markets,
including Dallas.
