UPDATE 1-Nokia sees growth opportunities in networks market

(Adds comments, background)
By Eric Auchard
BARCELONA Feb 26 Nokia sees demand
for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this
year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri
said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with
telecom operators.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of the Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona, Suri also predicted a new wave of
industry consolidation among telecom operators in the U.S. and
Indian markets in the course of 2017.
"Noise about carrier M&A will heat up dramatically in United
States and India. The pent-up demand for action is there," Suri
said.
Nokia and its rivals, Sweden's Ericsson and
China's Huawei, have struggled lately as telecom
operators' demand for faster 4G mobile broadband equipment has
peaked, and upgrades to next-generation 5G equipment are still
years away.
Nokia repeated that while it expected the global networks
market to fall around 2 percent in 2017, it spotted growth
opportunities in markets such as North America, India and Japan.
"We believe that the (overall) primary market in which we
compete will be down again... but to be considerably better than
last year," Suri said, anticipating a slower rate of decline.
"Investments in 4G, particularly in advanced 4G technology,
will pick back up in some key markets, such as Japan."
Earlier this month, Nokia reported its profits for the
final quarter of last year fell less than expected, helped by
cost cuts and the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.
The Finnish company has reached a "landmark", 3-year deal
with Telefonica to build networks in London, Suri said
on Sunday, adding that the contract propels Nokia to overcome
Ericsson as the leading network supplier in Britain.
Nokia also announced that it was working with U.S. telecoms
carrier Verizon and semiconductor giant Intel to supply
equipment for pre-commmercial 5G services in U.S. markets,
including Dallas.
Suntrust analyst Georgios Kyriakopoulos cautioned that
global weakness in operator spending will likely remain for a
long time and that projected consolidation will likely serve as
a further drag on results for equipment vendors such as Nokia.
"The fact Suri predicted more M&A in that space means
Nokia's core business faces some challenges, he said.
AT&T is seeking regulatory approval for its $85.4
billion acquisition of media giant Time Warner.
Meanwhile, Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is prepared
to cede control of Sprint Corp to Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile US Inc to clinch a merger of the
two U.S. mobile carriers, sources told Reuters earlier this
month.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in Barcelona, editing
by Jussi Rosendahl and Keith Weir)