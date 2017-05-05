REFILE-UPDATE 1-Nokia plans to sell its undersea cables division -sources

(Corrects last paragraph to show TE Connectivity is a
U.S.-listed Swiss company, not a U.S. company)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Mathieu Rosemain
PARIS May 3 Finland's Nokia plans to
sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the
global Internet, two union sources and a French government
source told Reuters.
The division, valued at about 800 million euros ($870
million), is one of the top suppliers of undersea cable networks
in the world and was bought by the telecom equipment maker last
year as part its 15.6 billion euro ($17 billion) acquisition of
French rival Alcatel.
The French government deemed the business strategic for the
country at the time, as it guarantees high-speed internet
connections with overseas territories and African countries.
It also plays a key role in cyber-surveillance and national
security.
Still known as Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), the unit
employs about 1,000 people, mainly in France and Britain, and
produces, deploys and maintains submarine cables.
It is managed as a separate business by Nokia and its
results are aggregated to those of its parent company.
"Nokia's intention to eventually sell ASN was expressed by
Nokia on various occasions in talks with the state and relevant
stakeholders, including the staff," one of the sources said.
"ASN isn't indeed a core business, according to Nokia," the
source added.
Nokia's management in France informed staff internally about
the group's intentions, two union sources told Reuters.
The Finnish telecoms equipment maker said however that there
was no urgency for the deal no potential bidder had yet been
identified, the sources added.
Nokia declined to comment.
The future of ASN has been uncertain since 2014, as Alcatel
also once sought to divest the business. Nokia said previously
it was considering its strategic options for the business and
has mandated audit firm EY to review them for potential sale.
Nokia's division operates seven vessels. It has facilities
in Calais, France and Greenwich, Britain, on the site where the
world's first transatlantic cable was manufactured in 1858.
ASN's rivals are Subsea Communications (SubCom), a unit of
U.S.-listed Swiss company TE Connectivity (formerly
known as Tyco Electronics), Japanese companies NEC and
Fujitsu, and China's Huawei.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris;
Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki and Eric
Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by GV De Clercq and David Evans)