版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 18:52 BJT

New Nokia flagship smartphone to go on sale in Nov-operators

Sept 7 Nokia will start selling the Lumia 920, its new flagship smartphone using Microsoft's Windows software, in November in European countries, sources at telecom operators told Reuters on Friday.

Nokia did not disclose the price or roll-out dates of the Lumia 920 and smaller Lumia 820 models - which are seen crucial for its turnaround efforts - when it unveiled the models earlier this week.

An executive at an eastern European operator said he would start sales of the Lumia 920 in the second half of November, adding larger countries would receive the model earlier that month.

A source at a Nordic operator said sales at his carrier would start in mid to late November.

A Nokia spokesman declined to comment on Friday on when sales would start.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐