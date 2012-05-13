Ailing Nokia falls back on patents legacy

* To pursue aggressive licensing instead of patent sales
* Next targets likely include Android vendors like Amazon
* Earns 500 mln eur/yr from licensing, wants more
* Has deals with Apple, Qualcomm, Motorola
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
HELSINKI, May 13 Desperate for cash to tide it
over until sales ramp up of new products, Nokia Oyj
is stepping up its quest for royalties from rivals using its
designs as the basis of their technology.
Nokia already earns 500 million euros ($647 million) a year
from its patent royalties in key areas of mobile telephony and
some analysts say a more determined application of its patent
rights could boost its income by hundreds more millions of euros
a year. Alternatively, a sale could generate billions of euros.
Either way, at a time when its future is being threatened by
falling sales and a loss of market share, Nokia's patents have
emerged as the struggling company's most valuable and stable
assets. Their full exploitation could be crucial for its
longer-term survival.
"They should be doing this. The only questions is: why did
they wait so long?" said Alexander Poltorak, chief executive of
patent consultancy General Patent Corp.
Nokia has already served warning to newcomers in the mobile
industry with whom it doesn't yet have licensing agreements,
saying it aimed to boost its royalty revenue. Last week it took
action against two makers of devices based on Google Inc's
Android software.
Nokia sued HTC and ViewSonic for infringing its
mobile technology and software patents, and others using Android
are likely to be among the next targeted. Analysts say it's
likely soon to go after top Chinese and Indian vendors, as well
as Kindle-maker Amazon.Com Inc.
"I would expect its next targets to include ZTE,
Huawei and Micromax," said analyst Tero Kuittinen at
Finnish mobile firm Alekstra.
Nokia declined comment on other possible targets but
spokesman Mark Durrant said in an email: "It's clear from last
week's press release about actions against HTC, RIM and
Viewsonic that we are taking new steps, moving beyond essential
patents to other patents for which we have no obligation to
license at all."
ZTE, Huawei, Micromax and Amazon were not immediately
available for comment.
The reasons for the more aggressive stance are not hard to
find. Sales of Nokia's new Lumia phones have not compensated for
diving sales of legacy products as the group loses out to
smartphone offerings from the likes of Apple Inc, and
analysts have said its cash reserves of 4.9 billion euros are
likely to dwindle.
Both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings have recently cut
their credit ratings on Nokia to "junk" status.
TABLES TURNED
Nokia's position as a patent powerhouse - it ranks along
with Qualcomm Inc and Ericsson as a holder
of the largest patent portfolios in the industry - goes back
more than 20 years.
Back in 1989, Motorola forced it to pay more than $10
million to settle a patent infringement claim, one reason Nokia
has ensured that the 45 billion euros ($58.5 billion) invested
since then in mobile research and development has been as well
protected by patents as possible.
Before that, the then conglomerate making everything from
rubber boots to televisions had famously protected more
innovations at its toilet paper business than at its cellphone
unit.
So how much are Nokia's patents worth?
One pointer is that after a legal battle against Apple in
2009-2011, Nokia gets royalties from each iPhone sold.
Nokia also has the successful example of its partner
Microsoft Corp, which has signed up some 10 vendors -
including HTC and Samsung - to pay licensing fees
for their Android devices.
HTC is paying Microsoft a roughly $5 royalty for each
Android phone it sells.
A similar fee for its stronger wireless patent portfolio
could give Nokia $800 million this year alone if it signed up
just half of Android makers, although in reality such an amount
is unlikely since Nokia already has cross-licensing deals with
some of them.
$750,000 PER PATENT
Google's planned $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola
Mobility Holdings Inc underlined the value of
intellectual property in the fast-changing telecoms world, where
established players are seeking to keep out newer rivals.
The search-engine giant is seen by many analysts as paying a
high premium to p atch over its lack of intellectual property in
the wireless arena.
But the deal doesn't mean Nokia can't go after Google
suppliers, as patents the Finnish company licensed to Motorola
are not transferable to others even in an acquisition. Also such
agreements typically only last between five and 10 years,
although details of the 2010 deal aren't public.
Another example of the value of patents came last July when
a group of six firms including Apple, Research In Motion and
Ericsson paid $4.5 billion for 6,000 patents of bankrupt Nortel
Networks, in the largest public sale of its kind.
The price was about three times what the sale had been
expected to raise.
The auction, in which the group fended off Google, pushed
the value of a single patent or patent family to $750,000 - a
price tag which would value Nokia's 10,000 patents at $7.5
billion or roughly $2 a share.
Yet even that could undervalue Nokia's assets. Google is
paying even more for a patent in its acquisition of Motorola
Mobility, whose strong intellectual property portfolio offers an
entry ticket to the wireless industry.
Bernstein said this is the maximum value Nokia could fetch
for its patents, if it splits managing portfolio to a separate
company and boosts royalty-revenues three-fold. A more likely if
conservative valuation would be 0.5 euros per share, still a big
chunk of Nokia's share price of 2.47 euros late on Friday.
So far Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop has said there
were no plans for a sale, a stance that industry experts said
made sense given its success in earlier patent litigation.
"You only get about 10 percent through a sale, compared with
enforcing the patent," Poltorak said. "Nokia can make much more
money enforcing the patents."