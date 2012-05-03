版本:
Nokia CEO says no plans for large patent sales

HELSINKI May 3 Nokia has no plans for large patent sales as it sees patents as a core asset for the company, Chief Executive Stephen Elop told shareholders meeting on Thursday.

Elop has flagged possible asset sales as a way to bolster company's balance sheet.

