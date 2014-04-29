版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 20:01 BJT

Last Nokia phones sell sluggishly as loss widens

HELSINKI, April 29 Nokia said on Tuesday its phone sales fell 30 percent in the last quarter they belonged to the previous world-market leader and the unit's loss widened.

Nokia's discontinued operations - the phone unit - posted a drop in first-quarter sales to 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion)from 2.8 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The operating loss widened to 306 million from 73 million.

The Finnish company said the sales decline resulted primarily from decreasing demand for its cheaper phones, but smartphone sales also fell.

Microsoft bought Nokia's phone unit for 5.6 billion euros in a deal that closed on Friday. ($1 = 0.7223 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Dale Hudson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐