Nokia looks to sell its luxury subsidiary-FT

LONDON Dec 7 Nokia is to sell its
luxury subsidiary Vertu, as the Finnish handset manufacturer
overhauls its business in an effort to compete with other
smartphone makers, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The newspaper cited one person familiar with the process as
saying Nokia has appointed Goldman Sachs to oversee the
sale of its UK subsidiary, but talks are still at an early
stage.
Vertu, which makes luxury handmade phones, has yet to be
given a value, although annual revenue is estimated to be
between 200 million euros and 300 million euros ($268 million
and $402 million).
Vertu has attracted interest from private equity groups,
according to one person with knowledge of the business cited in
the article published on the FT website.
The person cited by the FT said Vertu is also likely to
attract attention from luxury goods brands, given its emerging
market customer base and the potential for cross-selling.
Neither Nokia nor Goldman could be reached immediately for
comment.