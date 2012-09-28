Nokia slashes prices of smartphones before new models arrive

HELSINKI, Sept 28 Struggling phone maker Nokia has slashed 10-15 percent off the prices of two top smartphone models, hoping to boost sales before newer models arrive in markets in November.

Nokia has cut the price of the Lumia 800 by around 15 percent and the Lumia 900 by 10 percent in Europe, according to device pricing data compiled by British research firm CCS Insight. Nokia declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Nokia launched Lumia 820 and 920, which many see as crucial for the Finnish company's survival. But the newest models will go on sale only in November, leaving its sales team struggling with older smartphone models for over a month.