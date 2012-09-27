Nokia prices new flagship Lumia above Samsung's Galaxy S3

HELSINKI, Sept 27 Struggling Finnish cellphone
maker Nokia has priced its new flagship model Lumia
920 more than 10 percent higher than key rival Samsung
Electronics' Galaxy S3, pricing data from Sweden and
Italy showed on Thursday.
Analysts said Nokia will struggle to explain the premium of
the Lumia 920, which uses Microsoft's Windows Phone 8
software and is seen as potentially its last chance to break
into the profitable segment and secure its future.
"Hardware-wise they are pretty similar, it would be hard for
Nokia to justify that extra cost to consumers," said Ovum
analyst Nick Dillon. "Windows Phone is still largely an unknown
to consumers - they would probably expect to pay less if they
are taking a risk."
Nokia said Swedish carriers would sell Lumia 920 for around
5,700 Swedish crowns ($860), excluding subsidies. This
compares to 4,515 crowns asked for Galaxy S3 at Expansys, one of
the leading online phone stores in Europe.
In Italy the Lumia 920 will sell for 599 euros ($770),
compared with 530 euros price of Galaxy S3 which has been on the
market for four months.