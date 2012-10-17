Nokia to post loss ahead of make-or-break launches

HELSINKI Oct 18 Nokia is expected to
report another quarterly loss and dwindling cash reserves on
Thursday, underscoring the importance of next month's new
smartphone launches as it battles to recoup ground lost to Apple
and Samsung.
Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, Nokia has
fallen behind rivals as its partnership with software giant
Microsoft has yet to capture consumers' imagination
like Apple's iPhones or Samsumg's Galaxy models.
The Finnish group is now pinning its hopes on new,
top-of-the-range Lumia 820 and 920 phones, which use Microsoft's
latest Windows 8 software and are due to hit stores in early
November.
Analysts say sales in the pre-holiday season may determine
Nokia's chances of long-term survival.
"Competition is fierce," said Eric Beaudet at Natixis
Securities. "The story really will be whether it can ramp up
with the Windows 8 phones."
Analysts have written off the third quarter as a weak one
for Nokia without new Lumia phones to compensate for a heavy
drop in sales of older models.
They are forecasting an underlying loss - which strips out
one-off items - of around 11 euro cents per share, according to
the average forecast of 35 analysts. That would be the third
straight quarter of underlying losses.
Many analysts said they would focus on how Chief Executive
Stephen Elop plans to partner with network operators to make
sure the newest Lumia phones can compete with Apple's
new iPhone 5 and Samsung's Galaxy SIII.
Details on aggressive sales and marketing plans could
persuade investors to give Nokia more time, analysts said.
RUNNING OUT OF CASH, AND PATIENCE
On the other hand, a big fall in its cash could signal Nokia
is running out of time. Its cash position is forecast to fall to
3.4 billion euros at the end of the third quarter from 4.2
billion three months earlier.
Nokia has been cutting spending and selling assets such as
its Vertu luxury handset unit. It is also considering selling
and leasing back its waterfront headquarters in Espoo, a short
drive from Helsinki.
"We fear things are not going well," Societe Generale
analyst Andy Perkins said in a research note. "Certainly the
news that Nokia is looking to sell and then lease back its
headquarters causes us to suspect that cash is becoming more and
more of an issue."
Investors and analysts have said that if its cash position
worsens and Lumia sales show little improvement over the coming
months, the company may need to change its strategy - as well as
its chief executive.
A few analysts recommend buying the shares, saying they look
cheap at recent levels near 2.15 euros, with little premium over
the value of assets such as intellectual property. The shares
have fallen around 70 percent since the Microsoft tie-up in
February 2011, hitting an 18-year low of 1.33 euros in July.
But others say it is pointless to ponder valuations when a
company, particularly in the fast-moving consumer technology
industry, is losing market share.