UPDATE 1-Network gear maker Nokia posts surprise profit rise

* Networks Q2 non-IFRS EBIT 313 mln euros vs 235 mln euros
* Software sales boost its main network unit's margins
* Group profit boosted by one-time gain of 110 mln euros
* Nokia says review of maps business in "advanced stage"
* Analyst says share should rise
(Adds analyst comment, details on one-off items)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, July 30 Nokia, the world's
No. 3 telecom network equipment maker, posted a surprise rise in
quarterly profits on Thursday helped by lucrative software sales
and a refusal to chase after lower-margin contracts that had
hurt profits previously.
The Finnish company, which in April proposed a 15.6 billion
euro takeover of French rival Alcatel-Lucent, said
operating profit at its network unit was 313 million euros
($343 million), or 11.5 percent of sales.
That was up from 281 million euros a year earlier, and well
above analysts' average forecast of a profit of 235 million and
a margin of 8.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
Network equipment sales were 2.73 billion euros, below a
market consensus of 2.84 billion, as the company focused on more
profitable contracts. This contrasted to earlier this year, when
it signed several lower-margin deals to win business in China
that cut into profits.
"Operative performance was really good, software sales were
exceptionally high, which boosted margin," said Inderes analyst
Mikael Rautanen, who has been recommending investors reduce
holdings in the stock. He expected a positive market reaction.
Nokia's total non-IFRS group profit increased 51 percent
from a year ago to 521 million euros, topping the 334 million
forecast by analysts. The results was boosted by a 110 million
euro gain on the sale of a Chinese investment.
The company also said its strategic review of its HERE
navigation business was now in an advanced stage. Last week,
Reuters reported that the company was closing in on a deal to
sell the maps operation to German carmakers for between 2.5
billion and 3 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Eric Auchard and
Jason Neely)