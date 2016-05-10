UPDATE 1-Nokia's network sales miss forecast, ups savings target

(Adds profit outlook, analyst comment)
HELSINKI May 10 Nokia's net sales of
telecoms equipment fell more than expected in the first quarter
and the Finnish company warned earnings in its mainstay business
would decline this year due to weakening demand for mobile gear
in key markets.
In its first unified earnings report since taking control of
rival Alcatel-Lucent in January, Nokia also nudged up its
cost-cutting target for the merger, saying it was now seeking
savings of "above" 900 million euros ($1 billion) in the course
of 2018, compared with "approximately" 900 million euros
previously.
Net sales at the combined networks business dropped 8
percent in the first quarter from a year ago to 5.18 billion
euros, Nokia said on Tuesday, missing analysts' average forecast
of 5.51 billion in a Reuters poll.
Nokia said it expected networks sales in the full year to
decline due to weak investing by mobile operators as well as its
focus on integrating Alcatel-Lucent.
"While our revenue decline was disappointing, the shortfall
was largely driven by mobile networks, where the challenging
environment is not a surprise," Chief Executive Rajeev Suri
said.
First-quarter net sales fell 17 percent in North America,
the company's largest market, while declining 11 percent in the
Middle East, 6 percent in Asia-Pacific and 5 percent in China.
It forecast a full-year operating margin of above 7 percent
for the networks business, compared with analysts' average
estimate of 9.4 percent and 6.5 percent in the first quarter.
Analysts expect the margin to rise to 11.6 percent by 2018
once the cost cuts from the merger have been completed.
"The full-year guidance is a slight disappointment. The
market remains difficult, which seems to add pressure to step up
their cost-savings programme," said Mikael Rautanen, analyst at
Inderes Equity Research.
Nokia acquired Alcatel in a 15.6 billion euro all-stock deal
to help the Finnish company more broadly compete with Sweden's
Ericsson and China's Huawei in a market with
limited growth and pressure on prices.
Rautanen said the timing of the deal looked good as
Alcatel-Lucent's fixed-line equipment business performed much
better than Nokia's original business in the first quarter.
Nokia started the cost-cutting programme last month, saying
it was planning to axe thousands of jobs worldwide, including
1,400 in Germany and 1,300 in Finland.
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by
Mark Potter)