UPDATE 3-Nokia's fortunes brighten on heavy network spending

* Q2 Networks EBIT 281 mln euros vs 197 mln in poll
* Lifts outlook for the full year
* Sees momentum in Europe and U.S.
* Shares jump 7 pct
(Adds share reaction, comments from CEO and analysts)
By Sakari Suoninen and Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, July 24 Nokia surprised
investors with strong quarterly earnings and raised its
full-year profit margin forecast as network operators install
more powerful systems to cope with surging mobile data traffic.
The Finnish company sold its once-dominant phone business to
Microsoft in April, leaving it more reliant on a mobile
network equipment business that shrank by 8 percent in the
April-to-June quarter.
Much of the decline was due to foreign currency fluctuations
and divestments and Nokia said it expected network sales to
return to growth in the second half of the year after a period
in which the company sought to exit unprofitable contracts.
The company raised its profitability estimate for networks,
saying its operating margin this year would be at or slightly
above the high end of a long-term target of 5 to 10 percent. It
had previously said the margin would be towards the higher end
of that range.
"This was a very strong report in every aspect," said
Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen, who rates Nokia shares a "buy".
"Networks profitability was above all expectations and, as a
cherry on top, they raised the network unit's full-year
profitability guidance."
Nokia shares jumped 7.7 percent to 6.16 euros by 1013 GMT
and hit their highest since March 2011.
Nokia's numbers follow similar positive surprises from its
bigger rivals, Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei
, as network operators upgrade their capacity to improve
video and other services on customer smartphones.
Second-quarter operating profit in networks, which now
account for almost 90 percent of Nokia's business, was 281
million euros ($378 million), down 14 percent year on year but
well above the 197-million-euro average forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
The operating margin for Networks was 11 percent, compared
with the 7.7 percent forecast in the poll.
The quarter was the first with Chief Executive Rajeev Suri
at the helm after he was promoted in April from head of
networks.
"DEAL MOMENTUM"
Suri said Nokia had gained an edge over rivals with a strong
focus on mobile broadband systems and tight cost controls.
"I like to be slim and lean... In mobile broadband we have
scale in all technologies that are relevant. That's how I look
at scale, going deeper in the business you're in rather than
broad,", he said in a telephone interview.
He said Nokia was especially well positioned to win Asian
business, while "in Europe, we have significant deal momentum
that we think will play into new network deployment projects we
expect to have in the second half (of the year)".
"In North America, we are between projects at the moment in
roll-out and expect it to accelerate in the coming quarters."
Some analysts, however, said the share reaction was too
strong given that much of the stock's value was based on Nokia's
extensive patent portfolio as well as its strong cash position.
"If Nokia's profitability outlook does not carry on in the
long-term ... and next year they again hit the middle of the
target range, then this reaction is oversized," said Nordea
analyst Sami Sarkamies, who had a "sell" rating on the stock.
Jari Honko, portfolio manager at Alandsbanken, said the
report did not offer much regarding Nokia's other units -
navigation business HERE and the Technology division, which
includes patents.
"Here and Technology units remain as question marks. They
were not able to report any growth," said Honko.
Nokia's net cash position at the end of June was 6.5 billion
euros, up from 2.1 billion at the end of March, before the
cellphone unit sale closed, the company said.
Nokia has said it planned to return $3.1 billion to
shareholders, but has not revealed what it plans to do with the
rest of the money.
During Suri's tenure, Nokia has bought a couple of smaller
companies, but he has stressed opportunities for organic growth,
reducing expectations of an imminent large acquisition.
Struggling rival Alcatel-Lucent has been tipped as
a possible target that could boost Nokia's position in the
United States.
"That speculation has maybe been dampened for the time
being, but in the long run, it's probably on the table," said
Inderes' Rautanen. "Nokia has good preconditions to consolidate
due to its strong financial position. The markets will be
dominated by few players."
($1 = 0.7431 Euros)
