UPDATE 2-Nokia outpaces Ericsson in first quarter as network market recovers

* Q1 EBIT down 1 pct yr/yr at 341 mln euros
* Networks sales down 6 pct yr/yr
* Shares rise 4 pct
By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell
HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish telecom networks
equipment maker Nokia reported a slowing rate of
sales decline on Thursday, saying the global networks market was
showing signs of recovery, particularly in North America and
India.
Nokia outpaced its troubled Swedish rival Ericsson
in the quarter and analysts said the Finnish company
was better positioned to win future business, thanks to its
recent acquisition of Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent.
Network gear vendors have struggled in recent years as
telecom operators' demand for faster 4G mobile broadband
equipment has peaked, and upgrades to next-generation 5G
equipment are still years away.
Nokia said business momentum was now improving, and reported
first-quarter network sales down 6 percent from a year earlier
at 4.9 billion euros ($5.3 billion) - compared with a decline of
14 percent in the previous quarter.
Ericsson on Tuesday posted a first-quarter revenue drop of
13 percent for its networks business.
"We slowed the rate of topline decline and generated healthy
orders in what is typically a seasonally weak quarter for us...
We saw encouraging stabilisation in Mobile Networks topline,"
Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told reporters in a conference
call.
He said North America and India were the most encouraging
regions, while Japan, South Korea and parts of Southeast Asia
were also picking up.
"There are some opportunities in China... but (in general)
it is clearly going to be a weak market this year," he added.
Nokia's group operating profit in the quarter fell 1 percent
from a year earlier to 341 million euros, slightly ahead of
analysts' average forecast of 334 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
Shares in the company rose 4.4 percent by 0721 GMT to their
highest in 20 months.
"It is now a question of waiting for revenue stabilisation
and recovery... Beyond 2017, we believe the combination of a
recovery in the market and execution on synergies can drive
earnings power well above today's level," said Bernstein
analysts, who rate the stock as "outperform", in a note.
Nokia repeated that it expects its networks sales to decline
in the full year, in line with the market.
Nokia's acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent in a 15.6 billion euro
($17 billion) all-share deal last year gave it a larger
fixed-line network business and made it less dependent on mobile
broadband demand.
Suri said Nokia was on track to cut 1.2 billion euros of
annual costs by 2018 as it integrates Alcatel.
Nokia was once known as the world's biggest mobile phone
maker, but it got caught out by the rise of smartphones and
ended up selling the handset business to Microsoft in
2014.
This year, however, the Finnish company's name is returning
to the handset market as a Finnish company, HMD Global, launched
new Nokia phones under a licensing deal.
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
(Editing by Adrian Croft)