Nokia says wins tribunal ruling vs. RIM over patents

HELSINKI Nov 28 Nokia said on Wednesday that an arbitrator has ruled in its favour in a patent dispute with BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion (RIM) over use of Nokia's patents related to wireless local access network (WLAN) technology.

"It found that RIM was in breach of contract and is not entitled to manufacture or sell WLAN products without first agreeing royalties with Nokia," Nokia said in a statement, adding that it had filed cases in the U.S., Britain and Canada to enforce the ruling.

RIM was not immediately available to comment.