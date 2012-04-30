UPDATE 1-Nokia in talks to sell luxury Vertu unit-source

LONDON, April 29 Cellphone maker Nokia
is in talks to sell its UK luxury subsidiary Vertu,
which hand makes some of the world's most expensive mobile
phones, a source familiar with the company's strategy said on
Monday.
Earlier the Financial Times reported that talks with private
equity group Permira were at an advanced stage on a
possible sale which would raise about 200 million euros ($265
million).
Vertu's cellphones can feature crystal displays and sapphire
keys, costing more than 200,000 pounds ($320,000) due to the
precious metal components.
Nokia, which had its credit rating cut to "junk" status by
Standard & Poor's last week, first signalled its intention to
sell Vertu in December, and recently said it plans to dispose of
"non-core assets".
Nokia, once the world's dominant mobile phone provider,
d eclined to comment, while Vertu and Permira were not available
for comment.
The FT report, published on its website on Sunday, cited
people familiar with the talks as s aying Goldman Sachs
was advising on the possible sale, but said the outcome was not
yet certain.
EQT, the Northern European private equity group, has also
been in talks about buying the company, although those close to
the process, cited by the FT, say that these are not progressing
at this stage.