UPDATE 2-Nokia Siemens secures 1.2 bln euro loan-source

* Secures loan from consortium of 14 banks
* Had hoped to raise 1.5 bln euros
* To replace loan facility expiring this summer
By Tarmo Virki
Jan 23 Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN)
has raised more than 1.2 billion euros from a group of
14 European and U.S. banks as it looks to restructure the
business and pay costs of a big redundancy programme, a source
close to the deal said on Monday.
NSN was originally seeking to raise 1.5 billion euros, but
had to settle for a smaller amount due to market turmoil, the
source added.
Owners Nokia and Siemens bailed out
NSN with an additional 1 billion euros of equity last year after
attempts to sell the business failed, but the loss-making
venture has said it would not seek more money from its parents.
NSN, which has struggled to make a profit since being set up
in 2007, was formed in the hope of building enough scale to lead
an industry dominated by Swedish company Ericsson
and, increasingly, by Chinese entrants.
The world's second largest mobile telecom gear maker has
faced aggressive pricing from rivals and an economic downturn
that has forced telecoms companies to cut spending. NSN said in
November it was axing 17.000 jobs, almost a quarter of its
workforce.
Earlier, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, without
citing a source, that about 600 million euros would be provided
as a one-year term loan that would need to replaced when it
expires in the summer of 2013, with the remainder coming on a
three-year term.
A source cited by the FT said NSN would look at raising
money in the capital market through issuing bonds, which it
hoped would be available before the expiry of the one-year debt.
The banks involved in the deal include JPMorgan,
Citibank, Bank of America, Royal Bank of Scotland
and Standard Chartered.
NSN needed to replace a 2-billion-euros debt facility set to
expire this summer and which was used to support corporate
activities.
Nokia or Siemens could not be reached for immediate comment.