Nokia unveils new Lumia smartphone with 41-megapixel camera

July 11 Nokia announced a new smartphone, the Lumia 1020, with a 41-megapixel camera on Thursday in its latest bid to catch up with rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

The Finnish mobile phone maker is betting its future in smartphones on Microsoft Corp's Windows Phone operating system, as well as on high-tech photography features.
