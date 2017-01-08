HMD Global launches first Nokia smartphone

HELSINKI Jan 8 HMD Global, the Finnish company
that owns the rights to use Nokia's brand on mobile phones,
announced on Sunday its first smartphone, targeted for Chinese
users with a price of 1,699 yuan ($246).
The launch marks the first new smartphone carrying the
iconic handset name since 2014 when Nokia Oyj chose
to sell its entire handset unit to Microsoft.
The new device, Nokia 6, runs on Google's Android
platform and is manufactured by Foxconn. It will be
sold exclusively in China through online retailer JD.com,
HMD said.
"The decision by HMD to launch its first Android smartphone
into China is a reflection of the desire to meet the real world
needs of consumers in different markets around the world... it
is a strategically important market," HMD said in a statement.
Nokia was once the world's dominant cellphone maker but
missed the shift to smartphones, and then chose Microsoft's
Windows operating system for its "Lumia" range.
After the 2014 deal, Microsoft continued selling cheaper
basic phones under Nokia's name and Lumia smartphones under its
own name, but last year, it largely abandoned both businesses.
HMD in December took over the Nokia feature phones business
and struck a licensing deal that gave it sole use of the Nokia
brand on all phones and tablets for the next decade.
It will pay Nokia royalties for the brand and patents, but
Nokia has no direct investment in HMD. Nokia Oyj is currently
focused on telecom network equipment business and technology
patents.
HMD CEO Arto Nummela, who was once responsible for Nokia's
sales and product development, told Reuters last month that HMD
aims to be one of the key competitive players in the smartphone
business where it faces tough competition from Apple,
Samsung and dozens of other players.
HMD launched some new Nokia basic phones last month. It said
on Sunday it was looking to launch more new products in the
first half of the year.
($1 = 6.9176 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Eric Auchard)