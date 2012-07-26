Nokia scraps new mid-range software project-sources

HELSINKI, July 26 Struggling Finnish cellphone
maker Nokia has scrapped a software project which it
had hoped would be a rival to mass-market Google
Android phones, three sources with direct knowledge of the
company's plans said.
Nokia was hoping the Linux-based software platform,
code-named Meltemi, would replace its ageing Series 40 software
in more advanced feature phones, but has killed the project as
part of its massive cost-cutting drive.
Scrapping the platform means Nokia will risk losing its
strong position in the mass-market -- where phones are priced at
$100-$200.
Nokia declined to comment.