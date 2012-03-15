Nokia working on own tablet -design chief

HELSINKI, March 15 Nokia design
chief Marko Ahtisaari is spending a third of his time on
creating a tablet for the cellphone maker, which would stand out
among hundreds of iPad-challengers, he said in an interview with
Finnish magazine Kauppalehti Optio.
"We are working on it," he was quoted as saying.
Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop has said the category
is interesting for the Finnish company, but has stressed the
need for a different approach to numerous rivals trying to
battle against the dominance of Apple's iPad.
"We continue to eye the tablet space with interest, but have
made no specific announcements," a company spokesman said on
Thursday.
Nokia is widely expected to launch an own tablet using
Microsoft's Windows 8 software later this year.