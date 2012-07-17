版本:
TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia

Nokia slashed the price of its flagship smartphone in the United
States over the weekend, raising new fears over demand for its Windows phones.
    Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by
the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple,
Samsung and Google.
    To read more on Nokia's troubles please see below:
    
