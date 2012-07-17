TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia

Nokia slashed the price of its flagship smartphone in the United States over the weekend, raising new fears over demand for its Windows phones. Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple, Samsung and Google. To read more on Nokia's troubles please see below: PREVIEW-Nokia to fall deeper into the red EARNINGS POLL-Nokia Q2 underlying loss/share 0.09 eur POLL-Samsung seen increasing lead in phone mkt Nokia cuts US price of flagship smartphone Moody's cuts Nokia to "junk" on fears of cash burn Nokia to cut one in five jobs Mobile operators unconvinced by Nokia's revival bid ANALYSIS, FEATURES Nokia job cuts may hasten, not stop, death spiral At the Salo end of Nokia's deep crisis Worries mount as Nokia burns through cash Nokia's woes cast doubt over Finnish model Ailing Nokia falls back on patents legacy Even in emerging markets, Nokia's star is fading TIMELINE Nokia's rocky road under Stephen Elop