TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia

Nokia s hares rose up to 17 percent on Wednesday on rumours of
Lenovo's interest in the company, b ut gave up all the gains after t he
Eu ropean chief of the Chinese PC maker dismissed rumours as a
joke.
Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by
the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple,
Samsung and Google.
