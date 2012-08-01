版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 21:22 BJT

TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia

Nokia s hares rose up to 17 percent on Wednesday on rumours of
Lenovo's interest in the company, b ut gave up all the gains after t he
Eu ropean chief of the Chinese PC maker dismissed rumours as a
joke. 
    Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by
the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple,
Samsung and Google.
    To read more on Nokia's troubles please see below:
    
    Nokia scraps phone software to conserve cash -sources 
    Moody's cuts Nokia by two notches,sees more losses   
    Nokia revival hopes fade, analysts cut views        
    N okia's cash holds up despite big loss            
    POLL-Samsung seen increasing lead in phone mkt       
    Nokia cuts US price of flagship smartphone           
    Nokia to cut one in five jobs                        
    Mobile operators unconvinced by Nokia's revival bid  
   
    ANALYSIS, FEATURES
    BREAKINGVIEWS: Nokia option value clearer           
    Nokia job cuts may hasten, not stop, death spiral      
    At the Salo end of Nokia's deep crisis               
    Worries mount as Nokia burns through cash            
    Nokia's woes cast doubt over Finnish model           
    Ailing Nokia falls back on patents legacy            
    Even in emerging markets, Nokia's star is fading        
    
    TIMELINE
    Nokia's rocky road under Stephen Elop

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐