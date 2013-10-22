Third Point picks up stake in Nokia

BRIEF-Fiserv CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 mln
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
Oct 22 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said it took a stake in Nokia Oyj late in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Third Point said it "seized an opportunity to create new Nokia at a substantial discount to target value", following the Finnish phonemaker's decision to sell its devices and services business to Microsoft Corp.
"The company will have approximately 8 billion euros ($11 billion) cash when the transaction closes, and we expect a meaningful portion of the excess will be distributed to shareholders in coming quarters," Third Point said in its quarterly investor letter. ()
Nokia shares were up 1.4 percent at $7.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.
* Neurocrine announces FDA approval of Ingrezza TM (valbenazine) capsules as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD)