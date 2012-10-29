UPDATE 1-Verizon Wireless to sell Nokia's new Lumia smartphones

HELSINKI Oct 29 Verizon Wireless will begin selling Nokia's new Lumia smartphones this autumn, helping the Finnish company to fight back against Apple and Samsung in the United States

The Nokia Lumia 822, which will run on Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 software, will include an 8 megapixel camera and allow for wireless charging, Nokia said on Monday. No details on pricing or exact sale dates were available.

AT&T will start selling Nokia's high-end Lumia 820 and 920 phones in early November.

Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, the Finnish company has fallen far behind in the lucrative smartphone market, where Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy models dominate. The new Lumia line is key to Nokia's hopes for recovery.

With its cash reserves falling, analysts have said that Nokia needs to show a turnaround in the next several months if it is to survive.

Microsoft is due to unveil its Windows Phone 8 software later on Monday.