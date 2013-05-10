Nokia to sell high-end Lumia smartphone through Verizon Wireless

HELSINKI May 10 Nokia said it was launching a new high-end smartphone, Lumia 928, through an exclusive agreement with U.S. carrier Verizon Wireless .

The smartphone, which uses Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 software, will feature a 8.7 megapixel camera capable of recording high-quality video. It will cost $99 after a $50 mail-in rebate for those signing up to a new two-year agreeemnt.

Nokia is trying to boost its share in the high-margin smartphone market after years of falling behind Samsung and Apple Inc.