China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
HELSINKI May 10 Nokia said it was launching a new high-end smartphone, Lumia 928, through an exclusive agreement with U.S. carrier Verizon Wireless .
The smartphone, which uses Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 software, will feature a 8.7 megapixel camera capable of recording high-quality video. It will cost $99 after a $50 mail-in rebate for those signing up to a new two-year agreeemnt.
Nokia is trying to boost its share in the high-margin smartphone market after years of falling behind Samsung and Apple Inc.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.