版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 20:24 BJT

Nokia unveils new Lumia 822 for Verizon Wireless

HELSINKI Oct 29 Nokia said that U.S. mobile phone provider Verizon Wireless will begin selling its new Lumia smartphones this autumn, helping it to expand its presence in the United States.

The Nokia Lumia 822 will include an 8 megapixel camera, it said. No details on pricing or exact sale dates were available.

AT&T will start selling Nokia's high-end Lumia 820 and 920 phones in early November.

