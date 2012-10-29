Nokia unveils new Lumia 822 for Verizon Wireless

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
HELSINKI Oct 29 Nokia said that U.S. mobile phone provider Verizon Wireless will begin selling its new Lumia smartphones this autumn, helping it to expand its presence in the United States.
The Nokia Lumia 822 will include an 8 megapixel camera, it said. No details on pricing or exact sale dates were available.
AT&T will start selling Nokia's high-end Lumia 820 and 920 phones in early November.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.