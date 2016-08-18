Nokia cuts price for OZO virtual reality camera

HELSINKI Aug 18 Nokia has cut the
price of its OZO virtual reality camera by 25 percent from its
initial launch price, the Finnish company said on Thursday.
Nokia, whose main business is now telecoms network
equipment, started selling the camera earlier this year as the
first device to be produced for its digital media business, one
of its new hopes for future growth.
Having launched the device at $60,000 in the United States
and Europe, Nokia has now priced it at $45,000, saying it was
also taking the camera to the Chinese market next month.
The spherical camera features eight sensors and microphones
and is designed for making 3D movies and games that can be
watched and played with virtual reality headsets.
Nokia said the virtual reality market was developing
quickly and the new price reflected that.
Last year, GoPro introduced a VR camera system
using Google's software, while several other
technology companies such as Facebook and Samsung
have also announced new products.
Nokia, known for its once-dominant phone business which it
sold to Microsoft in 2014, is also bringing its name
back to the handset market after a new company backed by its
former executives teamed up with Foxconn to buy the
rights to the brand.
