FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 1-Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 早上7点01分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal

2 分钟阅读

(Adds analyst quote, background)

HELSINKI, July 5 (Reuters) - Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.

The companies did not provide financial details of the agreement, saying it includes a cross licence to each company's cellular standard patents.

Nokia will also provide network infrastructure equipment to Xiaomi.

"Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers and we are delighted to have reached an agreement with them," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker.

"Financially, I don't think it's very substantial for Nokia. But it's a good head start to negotiations with other Chinese manufacturers", said OP Equities analyst Hannu Rauhala.

Patent royalties represent a sliver of Nokia's overall revenue, more than 90 percent of which comes from telecoms network equipment. But licensing payments are highly profitable and the network business is suffering an industry-wide slump.

Nokia built up its catalogue of patents in the days when the company dominated the mobile handset business. It covers technology that reduces the need for hardware components in a phone, conserves battery life and increases radio reception, among other features. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below