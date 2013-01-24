版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia says Scardino, Marey-Semper leaving board

HELSINKI Jan 24 Nokia Oyj : * Board of directors convenes annual general meeting 2013 * Says Scardino and Marey-Semper not available for re-election to board after

annual general meeting
