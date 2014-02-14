版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 00:54 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia says India tax dispute has no impact on sale to Microsoft

STOCKHOLM Feb 14 Nokia Oyj : * Comments on the tax dispute in India; has no effect on the timing or the

material terms of the planned sale of the devices & services business to

Microsoft. Link to full statement:
