版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 24日 星期一 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia expects Devices sale to Microsoft to close April

STOCKHOLM, March 24 Nokia Oyj : * Expects the sale of substantially all of its devices & services business to

Microsoft to close in April 2014
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐