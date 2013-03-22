Nokia Siemens Networks issues 800 mln euro bonds

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
HELSINKI, March 22 Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) said it is raising 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) from public markets and will use the money to repay debt and for general purposes.
Nokia Siemens Networks is a mobile telecoms equipment joint venture owned by Nokia and Siemens.
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.