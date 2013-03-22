版本:
Nokia Siemens Networks issues 800 mln euro bonds

HELSINKI, March 22 Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) said it is raising 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) from public markets and will use the money to repay debt and for general purposes.

Nokia Siemens Networks is a mobile telecoms equipment joint venture owned by Nokia and Siemens.

