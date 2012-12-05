Nokia Siemens to sell business support systems

HELSINKI Dec 5 Mobile telecoms equipment joint
venture Nokia Siemens Networks said on Wednesday it
plans to sell its business support systems business to Redknee
as part of a drive to sell non-core assets.
The companies said Redknee will pay 15 million euros ($19.63
million), plus a maximum of 25 million euros for
"performance-based cash earn-outs."
Nokia Siemens on Monday had announced an agreement to sell
its optical fibre unit.
The company, owned by Nokia and Siemens
, has sold a number of product lines since it
announced plans last year to sell non-core assets and cut 17,000
jobs, nearly a quarter of its total workforce.