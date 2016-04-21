EU regulators set to clear $2.4 bln CMA CGM, NOL deal - sources

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
BRUSSELS, April 21 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve CMA CGM's $2.4 billion takeover of Neptune Orient Lines after the French shipping group agreed to pull NOL out from a rival shipping alliance, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
CMA CGM, the world No. 3 container shipping company, is looking to the deal to bolster its position vis-a-vis industry leader Maersk Line and No. 2 player Swiss-based MSC.
CMA CGM's plan to withdraw NOL from the G6 alliance, which competes with its Ocean Three alliance, was able to address European Commission concerns, the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: