Nomad Foods looks for U.S. acquisitions of frozen food brands

Aug 18 Nomad Foods Ltd, a frozen foods company
which gets most of its revenue from Europe, plans acquisitions
in the United States where it believes it can find good bargains
as consumers increasingly eat fresh foods and shy away from TV
dinners, the company's chief executive said in an interview.
The company wants to buy neglected frozen food brands on the
cheap and breathe new life into them, Nomad Chief Executive
Officer Stefan Descheemaeker told Reuters on Monday.
He said Nomad is looking to buy a U.S. company that has a
strong management team, which would help it make more
acquisitions, a playbook Nomad followed in Europe.
In June, Nomad closed on its 2.6 billion euro ($2.88
billion) purchase of Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd, which sells Birds
Eye brand frozen vegetables in Europe and Findus branded frozen
fish in Italy. Nomad announced on Aug. 13 that it is buying
Findus Group Ltd for 500 million pounds sterling ($781.6
million).
Nomad's strategy comes from one of its co-founders, Martin
E. Franklin, who started consumer product company Jarden Corp.
Jarden sells everything from Bicycle playing cards to Sunbeam
toasters, and was built piece by piece: Franklin bought
out-of-favor brands, cut costs, and poured the savings into
research and marketing, to improve products and boost sales,
Descheemaeker said. Nomad's other co-founder, Noam Gottesman,
was also a co-founder of hedge fund GLG Partners.
Franklin and Gottesman set up Nomad as a special purpose
acquisition vehicle in 2014, a company that raises money in an
initial public offering before it has any operating businesses.
Descheemaeker declined to comment on assets that Nomad may
bid on in the United States.
But industry sources said that the company's targets may
include Bellissio Foods, which is owned by private equity firm
Centre Partners and sells foods under brands including Boston
Market and Chili's at Home, or Green Giant, owned by General
Mills. The sources asked not be identified because the
matter is confidential.
One issue the company will have to address as it turns
around brands is consumers' perception that frozen food is less
fresh and healthy. Sales of pre-made frozen meals have fallen in
recent years.
"The quality (for frozen food) is much better than
perception" Descheemaeker said. But consumers' doubts about
frozen foods allow Nomad to buy assets at low prices, he said.
Nomad usually looks to pay about 9 times a measure of cash
flow known as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortization on deals, but recognizes that it may have to pay
more for some assets in the United States. The company is open
to buying other types of consumer companies if the price and
opportunity is right, Descheemaeker said.
Nomad's biggest competitor for food acquisitions in the
United States is Pinnacle Foods, which owns brands
including Vlasick Pickles and Bird's Eye frozen vegetables in
the country.
"Our strategy is not dissimilar," Descheemaeker said of
Pinnacle Foods, "and that's nothing to be ashamed of."
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Grant McCool)