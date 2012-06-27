Nomura shareholders re-appoint CEO, brush off insider probe

TOKYO, June 27 Nomura Holdings Inc
shareholders re-elected CEO Kenichi Watanabe on Wednesday
despite a protracted insider trading probe that has raised
questions about his leadership of Japan's largest investment
bank.
Earlier this month Nomura admitted that its employees had
leaked to clients confidential information on planned share
offerings by three companies it underwrote in 2010, highlighting
a serious breach in compliance.
Shareholders also voted to re-appoint Director and Chairman
of the Board Nobuyuki Koga.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
had recommended shareholders vote against both Watanabe and
Koga, arguing they should be held accountable for the scandal.