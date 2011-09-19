Nomura hires ex-Treasury aide as US head economist

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Nomura (8604.T) has hired Lewis Alexander, a Yale-educated economist who most recently helped the U.S. Treasury Department implement bank rescue programs after the 2008 financial crisis, to be its chief U.S. economist, the Japanese investment bank announced on Monday.

Alexander spent just over two years at the Treasury, working on the Troubled Asset Relief Program, a $700 billion effort to recapitalize U.S. banks, as well as stress tests for the largest banks and the effort to set up the Treasury's new Office of Financial Research.

Before arriving at Treasury in 2009, he was Citigroup's chief economist. He also spent 11 years at the Federal Reserve Board's international finance division, where he last served as the division's deputy director. He left the Fed in 1999.

Alexander replaces David Resler, who will stay on as chief economic advisor to the firm.

Nomura is one of the 20 primary dealers, Wall Street firms authorized to deal directly with the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department to help carry out monetary policy and distribute U.S. debt.

Primary dealers are required to bid at Treasury auctions and are the only firms that may place bids on behalf of clients. ( Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by W Simon )