版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Nomura to partner with UK-based Intermediate Capital - Nikkei

Nov 21 Nikkei: * To partner with UK-based Intermediate Capital to enter mezzanine finance in

japan,pair will form unit as early as 2013-Nikkei * Nomura,intermediate capital will each contribute JPY10 billion to a fund that

will also raise money from life insurers and pension funds-Nikkei * Source text -* Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐