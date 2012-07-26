Nomura to brief on management, insider leaks at 0900 GMT

TOKYO, July 26 Nomura Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) on its management structure and to give an update on its internal investigation into leaks of insider information to clients of its brokerage unit.

Nomura, which is scheduled to hold a separate briefing on its April-June earnings results at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), said that Nomura Securities President Koji Nagai and Senior Corporate Managing Director Shoichi Nagamatsu will attend the later briefing along with Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe.

Watanabe and his top lieutenant, Takumi Shibata, will resign to take responsibility for the scandal, sources said, leaving no obvious successor for the CEO post.