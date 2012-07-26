版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Nomura CEO Watanabe to resign over trading leaks-sources

TOKYO, July 26 Nomura Holdings Inc Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe will resign to take responsibility for leaks on planned share offerings at the company's brokerage unit, sources said on Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Takumi Shibata will also resign in response to the scandal, Kyodo News Agency said.

Nomura, due to report results on Thursday, has confirmed it was the source of leaks on planned share offerings by energy firm Inpex, Mizuho Financial Group and Tokyo Electric Power in 2010. The scandal has already cost it clients.

