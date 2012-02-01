版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 1日 星期三 14:38 BJT

Nomura: no need for further cuts in cost-saving plan

TOKYO Feb 1 Nomura Holdings sees no need for further cuts beyond its $1.2 blillion cost-saving plan, Chief Financial Officer Junko Nakagawa said at a news conference on Wednesday.

